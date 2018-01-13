Chocolate boy Nikhil Khurana is winning hearts as the flamboyant Vineeth in the show Tere Liye Bro. His character Vineet is quite the charmer, a ladies' man and is the centre of attention wherever he goes. So, it comes as no surprise that Nikhil is often inundated with female attention. The charming actor constantly receives praises for playing his character with perfection.

However, it is a little-known fact that Nikhil in real life is completely opposite of Vineet. Sharing his views on his reel and real-life persona, Nikhil Khurana said, "Nikhil is sabhya, sushil, enjoys his own space and avoids getting into brawls unlike his on-screen character Vineet who makes a statement wherever he goes. He is a calm person and isn't as hot-blooded as his reel character."

It's worth mentioning the fact that despite the contrast, through his enviable style, voice and acting chops Nikhil convincingly plays the much-loved character. And there is no denying that the good-looking star enjoys all the attention from his female fans and hopes that they continue loving the show.

While the coming of an age series has been revolving around a pact that three friends Anika, Vineet and Farhan have made for their late friend- Aniket.

But looks like the series that give us friendship goals is now surfacing a fall out between the cast Farhaan (Pranay Pachauri) and Vineet (Nikhil Khurana). Wonder what must have gone wrong!

Did we not mention that they've had a fall out in the series and not in real life? Well yes, a little birdie chirped that the upcoming episode will see the two hunks getting into an awful brawl in proving to be superior to each other. While the two are hardly able to gather themselves, interesting revelations makes the story takes interesting twists and turns.

Does this fight lead them in the right direction or will they never be able to fulfil Aniket's bucket list?

To know more stay tuned for the upcoming episode of Tere Liye Bro on Friday at 7 pm only on Bindass linear and digital platforms.