After sizzling in Laila Main Laila from Raees and Piya More from Baadshaho, the baby doll of Bollywood Sunny Leone is returning to silver screen to tell yet another story that is webbed around love, lies, betrayal and deceit.

The actress has dropped the teaser of her upcoming film Tera Intezar. However, it fails to make an impact and gives us the same old vibe as that of her earlier movies.

The 40-second teaser shows Sunny Leone (Raunak) in her best ever avatar... of that of a seductress which she excels in.

It is then followed by a series of steamy kisses and romance between her and Arbaaz Khan (Veer), who is sharing the screen with the hot actress for the first time. Their electrifying chemistry scores well in terms of taking the hotness quotient to another level altogether.

But, it lacks where it should have excelled the most - the plot, of course. Several movies have been made in the past that were weaved around the subject of love and betrayal with an investigation stuffed inside, promising viewers a good suspense thriller. Tera Intezar follows the same trend but with a different twist where the protagonist Sunny is in search of her love Arbaaz who goes missing under certain circumstances.

Sunny Leone might have become the favourite among the masses but her screen presence is still the same when she made her debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2 in 2012. Arbaaz, on the other hand, gets a blink and miss appearance. Other supporting actors also showcase their unrequired talent where they undoubtedly score full marks.

In short, Tera Intezar set to hit screens on November 24 is not worth your intezar (wait).

Directed by Raajeev Walia, the film also stars Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Riecha Sharma, Gowhar Khan, Hanif Noyda, Bhani Singh and Aarya Babbar.