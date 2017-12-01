Sunny Leone is set to entertain you once again with her movie, Tera Intezaar, which has hit the screens on December 1. Bollywood critics have watched the flick and have mixed reactions to it.

They have not appreciated the movie much, but have advised that only Sunny Leone fans should buy the tickets.

The highlight of this Sunny-starrer is Arbaaz Khan. You will see him doing intimate scenes on-screen for the first time. His discomfort is easily visible on the screen.

Kudos to Sunny that she has not only raised the temperature in her sexy avatar but also made Arbaaz do romantic scenes in Tera Intezaar.

Sunny also has a dance number in this flick titled I am a Sexy Barbie Girl. She looks stunning and extremely hot in the song video, showcasing some of her sexy dance moves. Other tracks of the movie are also worth listening.

Take a look at celebs' review here:

The Indian Express reported: "What makes the film an interesting watch is the rare and an unexpected pairing of Sunny with Arbaaz."

Stay tuned for updates.