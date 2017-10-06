A few weeks after Indian and Chinese troops withdrew from the standoff at the Doklam tri-junction on the Sikkim border, the Indian troops are still on high alert with at least 1,000 Chinese troops still stalking the plateau, not far away from the faceoff site.

Reports say that India does not want another episode of the territorial dispute between the two countries – an issue which was put to rest only weeks ago.

When the disengagement process began on August 28, the People's Liberation Army had thinned out from that area, but one PLA battalion still remains at approximately 800m from the site, sources told The Indian Express.

During an annual press conference on Thursday, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had also acknowledged the presence of Chinese soldiers near Chumbi Valley. It was reported that a Chinese division of more than 12,000 soldiers, 150 tanks and artillery guns were moved opposite to Sikkim in the Valley.

The Chinese have reportedly still not removed their tents and temporary constructions from that area. The Indian army has been monitoring the PLA battalions which are spread in the area due to lack of space. The sources have said that the Chinese still have the road construction equipment and other stores.

After September's BRICS conference in China, all Indian soldiers had returned to their posts, but their numbers have since then been increased. Nearly thrice the number of troops have been placed closer to the area.

The tracks leading to the Doka La plateau were being improved during the faceoff leading to enhanced logistics supply lines. Road construction equipment is still near the site.

Although the two countries want to avoid another "flashpoint" in the same area, there are chances that China might attempt for a stronger intrusion, possibly at Barahoti in Uttaranchal. Measures are being taken by the Indian forces to guard the area.

The forces are taking several measures to cut down on the mobilisation time on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Helipads have been constructed and support from aviation is being reviewed at the border posts that have been cut off due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to visit the Arunachal Pradesh borders on Saturday – her first trip to the Chinese territory after taking over the post.