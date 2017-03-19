World No.1 Andy Murray's 2017 tennis season does not seem to be going according to plan at all. The Scot has not been able to continue his superb form that he showed towards the end of 2016 that got him the World No.1 ranking. His best performance in 2017 was when he won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Murray has struggled to get going in most of his tournaments this season. He started the year brightly after he reached the finals of the Qatar open. Then, he lost in the round of 16 to Mischa Zverev in the Australian Open and then went on to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after he defeated Fernando Verdasco and looked liked his best again but it was not so.

Following that win, Murray once again suffered a disappointing defeat in the second round of the Indian Wells to Canada's Vasek Pospisil. And now, the world no. 1 has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a right elbow injury.

"Sadly, due to a right elbow injury, I won't be playing in Miami. Apologies to the fans; it's one of my favourite tournaments [he won there in 2009 and 2013 and has had a summer residence nearby for several years]. The focus is now on getting ready for the clay season," Murray said in a statement.

The rising American Taylor Fritz will replace Murray in the Miami draw with the tournament set to start on March 22.

However, despite withdrawing from the Miami Open, Murray need not worry about Novak Djokovic gaining any points and closing the gap on him in the rankings as the Serb too is in doubt for the Miami Open. Reports say that he returned home to Monaco after his loss to Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells with an elbow injury keeping him out.

The top two players in men's tennis will now prepare for the Monte Carlo tournament next month, which begins the European clay-court run-up to the French Open. The news that Murray and Djokovic are struggling with their form and fitness will be a big boost for the rest of the top ten tennis players particularly for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as they look to close the point's gap on the top two.