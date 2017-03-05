Andy Murray might have been hugely disappointed after round of 16 exit from Australian Open 2017, but the Scot played brilliant tennis to lift the Dubai Open title. This was Murray's first Dubai Open title after losing to Roger Federer in the 2012 final. However, former world number one Rafael Nadal, who lost in the finals of Australian Open earlier in the year, succumbed to Sam Querrey in the Mexican Open final.

Murray was at his impressive best against Fernando Verdasco, who could not cope with the brilliance of the Scot. Murray did not take much time as he won the match in straight sets -- 6-3, 6-2 -- with the final lasting for 73 minutes only.

"It's nice to win and I played much better as the match went on. I started a little bit slow, but I was solid. I wasn't afraid to attack his forehand side. He's got one of the best forehands, but I tried to move him around the court as much as I could," ATP's official website quoted Murray as saying.

"I defended pretty well and moved well. I served a lot better as the match went on. It was obviously good to win the first tournament here."

If Murray had it easy, Querrey and Nadal were involved in a terrific Mexican Open final, which could have gone either way. The American won the match in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

After going down in the first set without much resistance, Nadal took his game to the next level against the American in the second set. Some tough rallies unfolded, and it looked like the game was headed for a third set, but Querrey held his nerve to win the second set and the title.