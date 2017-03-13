When two gorgeous ladies get into a catfight, we can't help but involve in voyeurism. Caroline Wozniacki, the tennis star who recently sizzled in a bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Issue, has taken a dig on Maria Sharapova.

The reason for this: Sharapova receiving a wild card entry at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany, scheduled for an April 22 start this year.

Wozniacki, 26, feels it's totally 'disrespectful' to the other tennis players to feature in a tournament alongside the former Wimbledon winner and the 29-year-old Russian glam doll. Sharapova is currently serving a 15-month ban from tennis. She was awarded the suspension early last year after she revealed a banned substance known as meldonium.

The five-time Grand Slam winner admitted to using the drug during the Australian Open 2016 under the name of mildronate and was completely unaware that it was a part of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) list of banned substances.

The drug was added to the banned list by WADA on September 16, 2015, but the ban came into effect only on January 1, 2016.

Full statement from Wozniacki (as per ESPN)

"First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing -- no matter who it is -- a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week.

"From the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. But it is what it is. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what.

"I think everyone deserves a second chance and I think she's going to come back and fight her way back. I'm sure she's going to play well. But at the same time, I feel when a player is banned for drugs, I think someone should start from the bottom and fight their way back.

"I think once a tournament is started and a player is banned, I don't think a player should be allowed to play that week."

