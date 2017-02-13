In an unfortunate incident, a 10-year-old boy in Bihar was forced to collect money from people to pay back a loan taken from a bank by his deceased father. The child, Dharmraj Kumar, went to the civil court on Saturday (February 11) to pay Rs 700 of a loan of Rs 25,000 for which the bank got a notice issued to Kumar's father through the court. The notice was for an amount of Rs 85,000.

Kumar is a resident of Badhaul Bairpura village in Chaudahi of Bihar. He has a brother and sister. The children barely survive in the village owing to their neighbours' goodwill. The children's parents reportedly died after they took a loan of Rs 25,000.

Kumar collected Rs 700 after receiving the notice from the Begusarai civil court. He collected the money by requesting for donations.

The child reached the newly inaugurated national people's court in the civil court on Saturday to pay a part of the sum. He was found among people who had also gone to pay their outstanding loan amounts.

The boy's late father, Shankar Paswan, had taken the loan to start a business but died along with his wife before starting it.