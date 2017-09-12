A verbal tiff ensued between a few residents of Florida Keys and the local police on Monday (11 September) after people demanded to be let into their homes to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. But authorities insisted that it was not safe yet for anyone to return home.
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home after Irma
- September 12, 2017 11:38 IST
