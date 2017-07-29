The Telugu Titans bagged the beginner's luck on the opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 on Friday July 28 after a comfortable win over new entrants Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The format of the competition this season 5 is such that the teams no doubt have the entire backing during their home leg matches, but they have just no time to rest. Every team needs to play a total of six matches -- that means every day -- when the action takes place in their home stadium.

Telugu Titans have gotten their first win and look confident enough but they must now not get too fatigued going ahead. The Titans take on defending champions Patna Pirates on Saturday.

This is the first of their two battles against Patna Pirates in Hyderabad in a span of just a few days. Pro Kabaddi 2017 full schedule here.

Patna Pirates, the most successful side in the competition, is chasing a hat-trick of titles. Be it home or away, they are a formidable side and the team to beat.

Rahul Chaudhari remained spectacular for Telugu Titans on Friday against the Tamil Thalaivas with a total of ten points, but against the Pirates, he knows he faces a very difficult challenge.

The combination of captain Pardeep Narwal, vice-captain Vishal Mane and coach Ram Mehar Singh, is dominant enough to scare their opponents.

Full squads

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari (C), Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar.

Match schedule

Date : July 29

: July 29 Time : 9 pm IST

: 9 pm IST Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch live (India)

TV - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming - Hotstar

Live scores - Twitter