Telugu actress Jayasudha's husband Nitin Kapoor committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of an apartment complex in Mumbai on Tuesday. Nitin, 58, was staying at his sister's house in Andheri.

According to Mumbai Police, Nitin went to terrace of the building on Tuesday afternoon and jumped from there to commit suicide.

The initial police investigation has revealed that Nitin was battling depression. He was also under treatment of a psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for the last few months.

Nitin, who married Jayasudha in 1985, was also the cousin of Bollywood actor Jitendra and produced several Telugu and Hindi films. Jayasudha was also a former MLA for the Congress in Secunderabad.

Nitin produced Hands Up! in 2000, Kalikalam starring Jayasudha in 1991 and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai in 1990 starring Jeetendra and Rekha. He was also an assistant director in the 1984 movie Asha Jyoti starring Rajesh Khanna and Reena Roy.