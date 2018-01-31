The Madhapur police arrested Telugu actor Samrat Reddy aka GVS Reddy in connection with house burglary and trespassing case following a complaint filed by his estranged wife Harshitha Reddy. He allegedly stole jewels and valuables from her house.

According to his wife Harshitha, he broke open the locks of her house and took away the gold, silver jewellery and other articles worth Rs 2 lakh, reports Deccan Chronicle. As per the complainant, his sister Sahithi Reddy was part of it.

She has also mentioned that Samrat Reddy damaged the CCTV cameras and taken away DVR equipment before leaving the house. He has reportedly confessed to having taken the jewels during the interrogation.

"Harshitha was staying at Samrat's flat based on the agreement they had after they got estranged. On January 13, when she went on a vacation, he and his sister came to the flat and took away CCTV cameras and other valuables...the case was booked at Madhapur police station on January 25, a day after the court granted Samrat anticipatory bail in the dowry harassment case," Telangana Today quotes R Kalinga Rao, Madhapur Inspector, quoted as saying.

The case was filed under Section 448 (House trespass), 427 (Mischief causing damage) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the IPC. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. His sister might be taken into the police custody once she returns from Goa.

His bail petition will come for hearing on Thursday, February 1.

Samrat Reddy was earlier arrested by the cops after his wife filed a dowry and harassment case against him along with his family members. She had accused him to be having an affair with another woman.