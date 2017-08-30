Televangelist and mega-church owner Joel Osteen came under fire in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The pastor originally tweeted his prayers for the victims of the storm but didn and amp;#39;t open his Houston church (Lakewood Church) as a shelter until he was openly derided on social media.
Televangelist Joel Osteen ridiculed for not offering shelter after hurricane Harvey
- August 30, 2017 10:23 IST
