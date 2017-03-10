The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (Telangana BSE) released the time table of the SSC Class 10 examination sometime back. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the time table below.

CBSE Class X, XII exams postponed by a week due to Assembly Elections 2017; Full schedule released

The Telangana BSE time table for academic Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC and Vocational Candidates, Regular and Private Once Failed Candidates is given here.

2017 March Timetable by NDTV on Scribd

Here are the key notes to be kept in mind:

The Objective paper (Part-8) in all the subjects are given and have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only, except for First Language papers

All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.

SSC Public Examinations March 2017 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any crate/dates mentioned in the time table

The performance of the candidates who answer the wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are held personally responsible for demanding/ answering wrong question papers.

The Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the Examination centre other than the originally allotted by this office.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is going to start the class 10 regular examinations from March 14 (Tuesday) and it will end on March 30 (Thursday).

The hall tickets for the SSC Class exam of Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be either given at the respective schools or can be downloaded from the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in.



Here are the steps to be followed to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website of Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) i.e, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Search for the activated link 'TS 10th Class hall ticket'.

Enter all the required details.

Click on submit button.