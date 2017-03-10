A head constable in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, Mahboob, was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly raping a minor girl who lived near his house. The investigation is going on and was noted by South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), V Satyanarayana.

Also read: Chinmayi's petition against rape threats gets over 50,000 signatures; Twitter yet to respond

Mahboob, 43, whose house falls under Kamatipura police station, is married with four children. He allegedly persuaded the 15-year-old victim to be in a relationship with him.

"The 15-year-old had been living with her grandmother after her parent's death. As she used to live near the head constable's house, they used to meet often," said Inspector S Sudhakar, Kamatipura police station.

According to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 any sexual intercourse with a woman who is below the age of 16 years is considered to be rape. The consent of the person is irrelevant. The accused courts being charged with statutory rape if the medical reports reveal that they had sexual intercourse.

The police are expecting the medical report by Friday evening.

The matter was reported by the elder sister of the victim. She approached the police about the abuse when she got to know about it.

"A case has been registered under section 363 of the IPC, which deals with kidnapping. The girl was sent for a medical test. Once we receive the results, we will charge him under other sections," Sudhakar added.

Mahboob can also be charged under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012.