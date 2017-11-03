A 56-year-old Reserve Sub-Inspector N Lakshman succumbed to his injuries in a Secunderabad hospital on November 2 after was hit by a car near Kapra in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

He was riding a two-wheeler when a car hit just 200 meters from his house. The car driver fled the scene. Several two-wheelers passed the fallen cop but no one helped.

Ashok Kumar, the area sub-inspector, said that the incident happened around 1 am on Wednesday. "We examined the footage from surveillance cameras installed at the spot and found that a grey Hyundai Grand i10 hit Lakshman's motorcycle but were unable to trace the vehicle registration number," he added.

The last person seen in the video who stops his vehicle and then helped the deceased was his neighbour who took him to KIMS hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sandeep Shandilya, Cyberabad commissioner of police, visited the hospital and consoled the deceased's family members.

SI Ashok Kumar said that they are on the lookout for the car which rammed into Lakshman's bike and was confident that the accused would be nabbed.

Meanwhile, Lakshman's family donated his kidney and liver.

