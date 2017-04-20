The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to release the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) by the second week of May. Latest reports suggest that the results will be out on either May 11 or May 12.

Here is how you can check the results: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in or directly click on the link bse.telangana.gov.in

Go to the link saying Results

From the list click on, 'SSC Results 2017'

Enter required details such as roll number, etc.

Click on Submit button

Check the result and download it

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) started the class 10 regular examinations from March 14 and ended it on March 30. The examination was conducted in 2,556 centres.