Izaak Eglington-Watts became an accidental hero on April 5 when he discovered an injured man in a hole in Plymouth Woods, Devon. Eglington-Watts was walking in the woods with his friend Emily Thompson when a hole near the stream caught his eye. He told Storyful he initially shouted into the hole simply to hear his echo, but then went in to explore it. He shouted hello again to make his friend jump, and that’s when he first thought he heard an answer, but he then ran out of the hole.Watts told Storyful that he returned to the hole and filmed video to prove to his friend that he had heard a voice. Video shows the moment James Thompson can be heard responding to Eglington-Watts’ calls. Local reports quoted police who said Thompson was close to dying. Watts sought help from other passers-by and alerted the police who rescued the missing James Thompson. He said he had not yet met the man who’s life he saved, but that he might go and visit him in hospital.