Teenager arrested in Saudi Arabia for dancing the Macarena in public Close
Teenager arrested in Saudi Arabia for dancing the Macarena in public

Saudi Arabian police arrested  a 14-year-old boy on August 22 for dancing to the much-loved 1990s dance craze the Macarena at a pedestrian stop in Jeddah. The incident sparked widespread debate across social media after a video of his performance went viral recently.The teenager has been referred to the Public Prosecution Service with no clarity on what punishment he may likely face.