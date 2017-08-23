Saudi Arabian police arrested a 14-year-old boy on August 22 for dancing to the much-loved 1990s dance craze the Macarena at a pedestrian stop in Jeddah. The incident sparked widespread debate across social media after a video of his performance went viral recently.The teenager has been referred to the Public Prosecution Service with no clarity on what punishment he may likely face.
Teenager arrested in Saudi Arabia for dancing the Macarena in public
- August 23, 2017 18:42 IST
