Harry Plant, an 18-year-old farmer, was shocked to discover his two pregnant ewes lying dead with their throats slit on February 24. The gruesome incident took place at Avon Valley Farm, Swinford situated in Leicestershire.

Harry posted the news on Facebook, where he uploaded the photo of the murdered ewes and wrote: "So this is what I was greeted by when I went to feed some of my sheep this morning. Two pregnant ewes both carrying triplets have had their throats cut by some sick person."

The post received more than 1,000 comments and got over 2,145 shares.

Harry went to the Moulton Agricultural College before starting his own business, reports the Metro. He wrote how he is trying to build a business and a livelihood out of it and to be welcomed by such an awful sight, early in the morning, is heartbreaking for him.

"I am 18 years old and trying to build a business and a livelihood and to be greeted by this in the morning sends shivers down my spine to think that a human being could do this to an animal for no reason whatsoever. To the person who has done this, I hope for your sake you don't return," Harry wrote.

"I've got a lot of support from friends and family and Facebook has been very helpful to spread the word," he told the Metro.

Many people commented on Harry's Facebook post.

Jacqueline Simmonite wrote: "Sick individuals. Hope you can get over this. You are obviously committed to your animals and business. Not all people are bad and you can see that many are horrified by what has happened. I wish you well in the future."

Another added: "OMG that's absolutely barbaric what the hell is wrong with people, I'm embarrassed to be a human."

On Thursday, February 22, three sheep were found mutilated at Chelmondiston, near Ipswich, Suffolk.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said that the sheep were killed at some point in time between Wednesday and Thursday, while they were grazing a field near Berners Lane. The carcasses were then removed next to the field where they were found partially skinned.