Teen Wolf will finally return with the last 10 episodes of Season 6 this Sunday, July 30, and it will see Scott getting ready to leave Beacon Hills. But a mysterious presence at Eichen House has Scott worried.

While the show has not revealed much about the dark presence, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Casey Deidrick is set to play the role of Halwyn, a former Eichen House resident described as a "hundred-year-old Hellhound." Halwyn is said to have a mysterious connection with an ancient evil.

Meanwhile, Linden Ashby opened up about the upcoming season and said we'll see a lot of character dying before the series winds up.

"It's a really cool season, and yes, a lot of people actually do die," Ashby told TVLine. "It's really about fear and people coming together in different camps, and it's about intolerance," he added.

Season 6 episode 11 is titled Said the Spider to the Fly, and the synopsis reads: "As Scott readies Beacon Hills for his imminent departure, a mysterious presence breaks out of Eichen House."

Teen Wolf airs Sundays at 8 pm on MTV. Actor Tyler Posey, who plays Scott, has directed an episode in Season 6B, and he told Cinema Blend that it was an incredible experience.

"It was incredible, man," Posey said. "I knew that going into this that people were probably thinking, 'Oh, this kid just wants to have the credit as the director, he doesn't really want to direct.' But it's something that I'm really passionate about and want to step foot in. And everyone was super supportive and just really accepting of me. It was the coolest. It felt right. I've had qualms with acting my entire life. I think it was something that was kind of brought onto me rather than me finding it, and so I've always wanted to try something else. I wanted to do something new, but I love the film industry, so I wanted to stay in-house."