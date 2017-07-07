MTV has finally announced the Season 6B premiere of Teen Wolf.

The show is returning with its final 10 episodes on July 30 at 8 pm ET, and instead of its usual time on Tuesdays, the show has now moved to Sundays.

Teen Wolf will be heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year and the panel is expected to reveal exciting details about the final 10 episodes on July 20. The panel will include stars such as Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, and Khylin Rhambo.

Although details about Season 6B are sparse, Christian recently revealed that we will get to see a whole new different side of Theo in the upcoming instalment.

"You get to see if it's possible for this character to be redeemed," he said, according to HollywoodLife. "Is it kind of the redemption arc that we've been hinting at in the beginning of 6A? Can that come to fruition? Can that be something that the fans can see from this character?" he said. "We really kind of get to see what's inside this dude's heart and what kind of person he truly is. I'm really excited for that. I think it's going to be something that the fans are going to dig to see."

Dylan O'Brien's Stiles will be absent in the second half of the season, but fans are still holding on to hopes that he will return for the Season 6 finale, which will also be the series finale.

However, Linden Ashby, the actor who plays Papa Stilinski told TVLine that all communication lines are open between his character and his on-screen son, who is enrolled in a pre-FBI program at George Washington University. "Well, you know, we call each other every day," he said. "And we email and text, so it's OK."