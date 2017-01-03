MTV will be airing a new episode of Teen Wolf on Tuesday that will focus on the pack trying to bring Stiles back to Beacon Hills. Before the hiatus, we saw Stiles managing to contact Lydia and Scott through the radio frequency, thereby confirming their suspicion that there indeed lived a guy named Stiles who was close to them.

This Tuesday's episode is titled Ghosted and it will see Lydia being pulled through the mirror to a strange new world. Elsewhere, we will see Scott trying to convince the sheriff that he had a son named Stiles, but the sheriff isn't too convinced.

Season 6 episode 6 will also see the pack travelling to Canaan, and trying to figure out how the town is crucial to the Ghost Riders' Wild Hunt.

The official synopsis for Ghosted reads: "Scott, Lydia and Malia search for clues about the Wild Hunt in a mysterious locale known as Canaan; and Liam and Hayden take drastic measures in the fight against the Ghost Riders."

In other news, Teen Wolf actor Matthew Del Negro recently took to his social media page to announce that he will be reprising his role as Agent McCall in one of the upcoming episodes. Taking to his Instagram page, the actor posted a picture of his on-set trailer with a board that read "Agent McCall." "#daddysback #teenwolf," he captioned the picture.

The last we saw Scott's father was in Season 4 when he left Beacon Hills for San Francisco.

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays on MTV.