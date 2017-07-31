One of the pleasant surprises from Season 6B premiere of MTV Teen Wolf was Stiles, who put in an appearance towards the fag end of the episode.

Because Dylan O'Brien has become a busy movie star, it was believed that he wouldn't be a part of the final 10 episodes. But it now looks like Stiles will have a whole storyline, and we'll get a good dose of Stiles before the show wraps up.

Towards the end of the episode we saw Stiles attending one of his FBI classes, and then an image of Derek pops up. He is a wanted man allegedly involved in mass murder.

"I can tell you that it wasn't intended for Stiles to actually be a part of these last 10 episodes, but I always had it in my heart that Dylan would come back for at least the series finale," executive producer Jeff Davis told E!News.

He continued: "I'm actually really happy that we were able to build a good bit of story in about Stiles, and get him in more than just the finale, so it's important to show where these characters are going. We have many many characters that are close to my heart on the show, but the show started with Stiles and Scott, and it's also great to be able to write for Stiles and Derek again, to see that pair back together. They're so funny together, those two characters. There was a spark there that gave great comic relief to a show that got very dark."

The Season 6B premiere saw the seniors getting ready to leave Beacon Hills and the new pack preparing to take over the duty of protecting the town. But all their well laid out plans go for a toss when it is revealed that a mysterious force has made his way to Beacon Hills when Stiles was rescued in the previous episode.

"We opened a door to another world, and something came out with us," says Lydia.

Next week's episode is titled Raw Talent and it will see Scott and Malia fearing that a new breed of werewolf hunter has made his way down to Beacon Hills. Meanwhile, Lydia will be forced to face her own fears of Eichen House.

Teen Wolf airs Sundays at 8 pm on MTV.