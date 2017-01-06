Teen repeatedly stabbed and whipped in Brixton takeaway

Teen repeatedly stabbed and whipped in Brixton takeaway Close
Embed
A teenager who was repeatedly stabbed by masked men, who appeared to film the attack, has had to have surgery for his injuries. This CCTV has been released by the Metropolitan police in a bid to find the 18-year-olds attackers. The teen suffered four stab wounds in his leg and one to his abdomen and one to his arm. The victim has been discharged, but requires further surgery to the wound on his arm.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular