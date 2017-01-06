- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Teen repeatedly stabbed and whipped in Brixton takeaway
A teenager who was repeatedly stabbed by masked men, who appeared to film the attack, has had to have surgery for his injuries. This CCTV has been released by the Metropolitan police in a bid to find the 18-year-olds attackers. The teen suffered four stab wounds in his leg and one to his abdomen and one to his arm. The victim has been discharged, but requires further surgery to the wound on his arm.
