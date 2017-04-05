Arizona-based teenager Jacob Staudenmaier would like a prom date that can dance, sing and act. So who better than Hollywood starlet Emma Stone?On 4 April, Staudenmaier shared a video where he asked Stone to prom but the video stood out from among the crowd of usual promposals after recreating the opening scene of Oscar-winning musical La La Land, which Stone starred in alongside Ryan Gosling.The video had over 1,700 retweets and over 3,400 likes at time of writing on Twitter, with the YouTube version on 3,316 views.