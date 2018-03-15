Kailyn Lowry turned 26 on Wednesday, March 14, and the star of American reality TV series Teen Mom 2 and 16 & Pregnant celebrated the day by sharing her nude picture with her fans on Instagram.

The television star looks gorgeous in the black and white picture which she captioned "Birthday suit for the birthday girl". It seems she was trying to send a message to the trolls that she is comfortable with her body. She was recently body shamed on social media by trolls who suggested her to go for a breast reduction.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry has shunned rumors that claimed she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin were getting back together. She took to Twitter to tell her fans that they are not rekindling the romance.

Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullshit — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

"How can you get back with someone who didn't have your back when y'all were together?" she said.

However, she praised her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, with whom who she has 8-year-old son Isaac Elliot. She tweeted: "the only one who has truly had my back is Jo."

"That all being said, i wouldn't go back to Javi. That man f—— me over time and time again. & I've kept all his dirty little secrets. Never defended myself when i should have," went another tweet targeting Marroquin.

"And then he has the audacity to go on twitter and IG as if we are working things out. Well, my friends, I'm sorry that's not true. Don't click on those articles."

Marroquin had said on Lowry's podcast Coffee Convos earlier this year that they shared a lot of history but won't be able to get back together. He went on to say that it won't be healthy even if they reunite.

It may be mentioned that Lowry has three sons -- 8-year-old Isaac Elliot with ex-boyfriend Rivera, 4-year-old Lincoln with Marroquin, and 7-month-old Lux Russell with her friend Chris Lopez.