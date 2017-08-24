A class 8 student had allegedly poisoned her classmate by mixing mosquito repellent in her water bottle because she was reportedly envious of her scoring high marks, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Further, fearing that she might be pulled up for enquiry, the accused girl, in an attempt to kill herself, consumed the repellant on Wednesday. She was admitted to a hospital and is in a serious condition, according to a Times of India report.

The accused poured the liquid repellent into her classmate's water bottle on Monday. Later, when the victim drank water from her bottle, she complained of uneasiness and began vomiting. Both the students study in a private school in the city.

Civil Lines police station in charge, Bhupendra Singh, said that the victim was undergoing treatment and is stable, according to DNA report.

Singh further said, "Both the girls, aged around 13-14, study in the same class. After drinking water from her bottle, the victim suspected something unusual and told her friend that the water smelt like mosquito repellent."

She started feeling uneasy. Soon the school administration called up her parents, who took her to the hospital.

Singh further said that in the CCTV footage, the accused is seen pouring mosquito repellent into her classmate's water bottle and hiding it inside the bag of another student.

The victim in her statement said that she suspected that her classmate might have done it because she scored more marks that her in the exams.

Singh said that the accused girl had also consumed the mosquito repellent and is admitted at the district hospital. Further probe is on. The doctor at the district hospital said that the accused is in serious condition.