Wonder Woman has been piercing her way to the top of the box office. The Gal Gadot-starrer has paved her way to become one of the most successful DCEU movies. And she is clearly winning more than just the box office. The Patty Jenkins directorial received its first set of nominations at the Teen Choice Awards and the Warner Bros movie has taken home almost every award it was nominated for.

The Teen Choice Awards just concluded and what a star-studded event it was. Right from Vanessa Hudgens and Maroon 5 to Rita Ora and Bella Thorne, the event saw some of the most popular faces in attendance. But it was the winners list that drew all the attention.

Also Read: Wonder Woman box office

Wonder Woman, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and many other popular shows from the past year won in major categories.

Apart from the movies, shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, Pretty Little Liars, Fuller House, Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf took home Choice TV Show, TV Actor, TV Actress and other major awards.

In the musical section, Harry Styles seems to be having a great year. After giving a memorable performance in Dunkirk, the One Direction star took home Choice Male Artist, accompanying Ariana Grande for the Choice Female Artist. Be it children, teens or adults, Queen Bey Beyonce rules hearts of all ages. And this was proved once again when she was awarded the Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist.

The Choice Summer Song obviously went to Despacito by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber).

Without further ado, here's the complete list of winners of the Teen Choice Awards:

Movies:

Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything

Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson – The Circle

Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory

Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron – Baywatch

Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Television:

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O'Brien – Teen Wolf

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Choice Action TV Show: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin – The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy

Choice Reality TV Show: The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show: One Tree Hill

Choice TV Personality: Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Choice Summer TV Show: Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor: Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress: Holland Roden – Teen Wolf

Choice TV Villain: Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Breakout TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Star: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice TVShip: #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

Music:

Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist: CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello – Crying in the Club

Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Choice Song: Group: Fifth Harmony (feat Gucci Mane) – Down

Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On

Choice Summer Song: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist: Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group: Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour: Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Choice Pop Song: Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Choice Country Song: Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Know No Better – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Choice Latin Song: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: I'm The One – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Choice Rock/Alternative Song: Believer – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist: Chance the Rapper

Choice Next Big Thing: Grace VanderWaal

Digital

Choice Female Web Star: Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star: Logan Paul

Choice Comedy Web Star: Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star: Jake Paul

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star: NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer: Ryan Ohmwrecker – Ohmwrecker

Choice Twit: Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Instagrammer: Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter: Ariana Grand

Choice YouTuber: Jake Paul

Choice Muser: Baby Ariel

OTHER

Choice Comedian: The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete: Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete: Simone Biles

Choice Liplock: Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Hissy Fit: Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer: Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Choice Style Icon: Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie: Camila Cabello

Choice Male Hottie: Shawn Mendes

Choice Changemaker: Ariana Grande

Choice Videogame: Overwatch

Choice Dancer: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model: Kendall Jenner

Choice Fandom: Fifth Harmony

Choice International Artist: BTS