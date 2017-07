A call recording of Tech Mahindra HR firing an IT employee went viral on SoundCloud, an online media library. In the audio clip, a human resources executive can be heard asking the employee to "resign by 10am" as part of a "corporate decision".

Major IT firms are facing challenges in the business environment and stricter work permit regime in foreign countries. The call recording surfaces in the midst of fears of massive job cuts in the IT sector.

