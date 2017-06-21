British luxury car maker Jaguar owned by Tata Motors has teased an image of E-Pace-- the second SUV of the company after the hugely successful F-Pace. The teaser image shows a muscular rear fender and the signature slim taillight design of Jaguars.

Surprisingly, the global premiere of the new compact performance SUV comes sooner than expected. The Coventry-based automaker will showcase the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3 rival on July 13, 2017.

"The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-PACE stands out. Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-PACE will do just that, albeit with its own individual character," said Ian Callum, Director of design at Jaguar.

The company said E-Pace will have a sports car-derived AWD technology and an all-Ingenium line-up of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a suite of connected technology and safety features.

Multiple reports claimed the SUV would carry 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines developing 161bhp and 178bhp, respectively. Top-of-the-line variants may get a 237bhp 2.0-litre diesel and a 247bhp 2.0-litre petrol mills.

The younger sibling of F-Pace arrives at a time when Jaguar sales are on the rise. Jaguar reported an 83 percent increase in global sales for the year 2016/17 riding on a spike in demand for the F-Pace. The F-Pace is the fast selling model of Jaguar at present. The SUV won the prestigious World Car of the Year 2017 title in April this year. Jaguar will count on the E-Pace to carry forward the momentum set by its elder sibling.

Jaguar's Pace SUV family will add a third member, the I-Pace all-electric model, sometime in 2018. The I-Pace concept electric performance SUV has been revealed in November 2016.