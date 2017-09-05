Today is 5th September - Teacher's Day!

Every country has a different date of the year to celebrate Teacher's Day. World Teacher's Day, in fact, falls on October 5, which commemorates teacher organisations from all over the world.

In India, however, the day marks the birth date (5 September, 1888) of the second President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India in 1962. This is the year when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind both paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second president.

On Teacher's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said teachers had a "central role" to play in building "New India," a five-year roadmap for development that he recently outlined.

On that note, don't forget to wish your teachers today!

Watch the video to find out more.