A South Carolina teacher was reportedly caught half naked with her student in a car and is facing charges of sexual battery.

A Greenville County Sheriff's deputy found the high school biology teacher with the teen student in a car on Thursday, February 15 and was arrested subsequently, news station WYFF reported.

The Greer High School educator Elizabeth Heaton Taylor and the teen were found in the woman's white Ford Explorer on Holland Road in the town of Simpsonville.

The report also mentioned that during the investigation, Taylor gave the authorities a fake name initially, but later admitted that she and the student had sex on two separate occasions.

Taylor was booked on charges of sexual battery with a student between 16 and 17 years old and giving false information to police. She is being reportedly held on a $10,250 bond.

Elizabeth Heaton is a newly married woman who got hitched to Alex Taylor in Greenville, on July 2017, according to their wedding announcement in The State.

"Upon making contact with the occupants inside the vehicle, deputies observed a male, later discovered to be a student at the school in which Taylor was employed, and Taylor, who was partially clothed," Sergeant Ryan Flood told FoxCarolina in an e-mail.

Taylor was fired from her job at Greer High School on February 16, the district spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told Greenville Online. In the Greer High School website, Taylor's profile in the science department section has also been removed.

According to an article in the school's newspaper, Taylor began teaching at Greer High School in the fall of 2015. The article mentions Taylor as a biology and earth science teacher.

This is not the first such case, recently a New York teacher was also accused of performing oral sex on a teen student but denied the allegations with just a scowl.