Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was banned from seven airlines on Friday, was not always known only for his controversies, the latest of which involved beating up an Air India staff member.

Gaikwad has taught in a college before venturing into politics. He has a Masters degree in Commerce from Dayanand Mahavidyalaya Latur and a B.Ed from Government College Ambejogai. He also did his Bachlor's in Commerce.

The two-time MLA from Umarga constituency in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district won his first election in 1995. Gaikwad went on to win again in 2004. He became an MP from Osmanabad by winning with a margin of 2 lakh votes against the Nationalist Congress Party's Padmasinh Patil.

However, the former teacher has a long-list of criminal records that seem to have kept him busy. According to MyNeta, Gaikwad has charges against him under sections 332, 304, 336, 147, 143, 341 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Some of the charges include causing hurt to deterring public servant from his duty, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rioting, unlawful confinement, unlawful assembly and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Cognisance was taken in at least seven cases, while charges were framed in only one. However, Gaikwad has never been convicted.

In 2014, Gaikwad created controversy by being part of a group of Shiv Sena MPs who force-fed a Muslim catering worker during the month of Ramzan.