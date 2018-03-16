The Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu pulled out of the BJP-led NDA Friday, March 16. The decision was unanimously made by the party after an emergency meeting of the TDP politburo was convened in Amaravati.

TDP is the first party to pull out of the NDA coalition since the latter came to power in 2014.

"We have decided to move out of NDA. The support has been removed. We gave them (BJP-led NDA) time to change their mind, but nothing happened," News18 quoted senior TDP leader CM Ramesh as saying.

The TDP is also likely to bring in a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Naidu had earlier said that the motion would be a last resort, but the party now intends to meet the secretary general of Lok Sabha and initiate the process.

"Our party is considering to move a separate no-confidence motion against the NDA government and our MPs are working towards that. They will meet the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha and initiate the process to the move the motion," a senior TDP leader told the News Minute.

The TDP's decision to move a no-confidence motion was backed by YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy as both the parties were unhappy with the Centre after special category status was not given to Andhra Pradesh.

BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion (in the Parliament): KS Jawahar, Andhra Pradesh Minister pic.twitter.com/10jwZaPDiZ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

TDP withdrew support from NDA, which did injustice to AP, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA govt: AP CMO pic.twitter.com/ZJCEJI3sJM — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

However, the decision to pull out of the alliance does not come as a surprise as two TDP members had earlier quit the Modi ministry in Delhi March 8.

The TDP and BJP joined hands during the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2014. The TDP is a coalition partner in the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and the BJP also holds a stake in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP had earlier said that it would give a Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, but no steps have been taken so far.

Speaking on the issue, TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan and Ravindra Babu told the media that BJP means "Break Janta Promise," also add that the no-confidence motion will be moved Monday.