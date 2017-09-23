The body of a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee who went missing in Helsinki on September 8 was found floating in the sea on Friday.

Kerala techie found dead in her Australia apartment

The news of the death of Hari Sudhan, the 26-year-old techie from Chennai, was confirmed by India's ambassador to Finland Vani late on Friday, reported Times of India.

The Helsinki police found a body in the sea on Thursday and identified it as that of TCS-employee Hari. "Their investigations are ongoing," Vani told the leading English daily in a message. She added that the staff at the Indian Embassy was in touch with Sudhan's family.

Vani has also urged TCS to help them come to the aid of the family.

Meanwhile the Helsinki police told the Indian Embassy that the case was being handled by a unit responsible for investigating serious crimes.

The Finnish media had reported on Friday evening that the police found Sudhan's body from the sea off Hernesaari beach in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

However, neither the IT firm nor the police revealed any other detail.

"We are devastated by the incident and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends," a TCS spokeswoman was quoted as saying by ToI.

"As this is a matter for the Finnish police to investigate and also out of respect for the family, we are not in a position to discuss the topic in further detail. We are in contact with his family for all help and to work out any necessary arrangements," she added.

Sudhan was sent to Finland by TCS in February 2016 for a project and worked in the financial services domain.

He had gone on an outing with friends on the second weekend of September. However, when he did not report to work the next day, his colleagues notified the Indian Embassy and also filed a missing person's complaint with the police.

Sudhan had talked to his mother on September 8. He had visited India two months ago for a short visit, ToI quoted Sudhan's father Balakanna as saying.