Taylor Swift has dropped what is probably her most anticipated album yet, and it's everything her fans have been living for. That's right, Reputation is out and flooring fans all over the world, and if there's one thing you can expect from the tracks, it's Taylor's brutal, unabashed, honest clapback.

This is Taylor's fifth album, and had raised expectations really high after the 27-year-old sweetheart of millennial pop-culture went on a sudden unannounced hiatus earlier this year. Taylor has been teasing fans since August with clips of the album, and now it's finally here.

The track list for the album was leaked a while ago, but unlike the usually protective self she is about her music, Taylor had remained calm about it. She herself had taken to Instagram to post all 15 track names in the album, making it her second-longest after her 2013 hit Red.

However, after multiple steps to keep the entire album a secret, including a strong decision to keep it off all online streaming services, Reputation managed to get leaked online just hours prior to its official launch.

And hardcore Taylor fans or "Swifties" strongly disapproved of it.

if you want to listen to the leak ahead of time that's personal and that's on you but as a fan you should know that taylor wants this to be a secret until literally midnight you're betraying her trust.... — em (@taylenabae) November 9, 2017

don't ? ever ? call ? yourself ? a ? swiftie ? if ? you ? listened ? to ? the ? leak#reputation — lou ?? (@unwealchonce) November 9, 2017

out of respect for Taylor i would never even dream of leaking it, no need to leak an artists work whenever its released worldwide at midnight. — Dylan (@holdoncarpenter) November 9, 2017

Please delete it.Taylor worked hard for it.If you are really a fan,you should respect her decision and never do anything disappoint her. — 昝齉爨 China (@wyh1113) November 9, 2017

Yet there were also a few who had a hard time staying away from listening to it.

i don't know if i should listen to the reputation leak or not, i already preordered it but i know i will feel guilty if i listened and taylor wouldn't like it uhm decisions — wolves (@selciety) November 9, 2017

me after listening to reputation leak: I Did Something Bad, Don't Blame Me — f (@sexlovefrary) November 9, 2017

*listens to Taylor’s leaked album because I can’t wait up for another 7 hours till it drops* pic.twitter.com/t1EZ326ud1 — مالك (@MalikJelaidan) November 9, 2017

LEAKED OR NOT, TAYLOR IS GETTING MY COINS. MY GIRL IS NOT GONNA FLOP. NOT ON MY WATCH. pic.twitter.com/YyyAprr8Bf — ً (@scorchtrial) November 9, 2017

But the music is out and about officially now, and earning rave reviews. And as is clear, her fans are not disappointed. From reinventing herself as a pop-diva to stating out loud and clear that she doesn't care in the slightest about her tabloid structured reputation — Taylor Swift is back with a bang.

But of course her fans and the rest of the world can never stray from their favourite habit of dissecting which Taylor song is about whom, so here's a list of possible targets at whom shots have may or may not been fired.