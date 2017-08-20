Taylor Swift was in the spotlight recently owing to her case against DJ David Miller. Days after winning the groping case, the country singer did something that has stunned everyone. She mysteriously wiped out her social media accounts.

The news spread quickly and the move has got fans curios. Many took to their social media accounts to question if doomsday was nearing. Fans wanted to know if she was hacked or did is withdraw her social media accounts after disappearing from the limelight.

Also Read: Taylor Swift wins case against DJ David Mueller; here's what celebrities have to say

But many speculated something big was coming. "So either #TaylorSwift has been hacked across the board or we're about to get something special!!!!" "Me trying to understand if Taylor Swift has been hacked or will break the internet with a comeback #TaylorSwift," Twitter users wrote.

Well, sources close to the 27-year-old revealed that she is preparing for an epic comeback. "Taylor really knows how to cause a buzz and she's got her whole fan base in a spin right now! Yes, she's getting ready to drop new music, and it's going to be epic," sources told Hollywood Life.

After singing along Zayn Malik to the tunes of "I don't want to live forever," for 50 Shades Darker, the singer has been on hiatus. But insiders revealed that the singer is working on a completely different genre.

"Taylor has been working with Drake and she's super excited about the genre shift they've gone in. She honestly thinks this is the best music she has ever created, it's definitely different to her usual style. Taylor's planning to switch up a whole lot, she's ready for some serious reinvention and it's going to get everyone talking," the insiders explained.

The buzz has definitely begun and Swift would want to drop the album while people are still talking about her unusual social media move. Will she drop the album in time for Video Music Awards (VMAs)? There is a possibility that she could at least drop an audio of one of her new songs.

With the rumours that the singer will perform at the VMAs, one could also expect that the new music would debut on the music awards stage. There are also rumours that Swift and Katy Perry might perform together at the VMAs.

Fans will have to wait and watch what Swift is up to! The VMA is scheduled to take place on August 27. The show will be aired in India Monday, August 28, at 6:30 am and 9 pm.