Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston became the butt of all jokes when he donned a 'I Heart T.S' tank top during the couple's Fourth of July weekend rendezvous, causing many to wonder if Swift actually forced him to wear it.

Also read: Paris Jackson and Michael Snoddy have split: Did her acting career come in the way of romance?

Swift and Hiddleston called it quits three months after they first got together, and in his March 2017 cover story with GQ, the Thor actor has finally revealed the reason why he wore the top.

"The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back," he said. "And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this' … And we all laughed about it. It was a joke."

I bet Tom Hiddleston REALLY regrets wearing this T-shirt / the last three months pic.twitter.com/9j8E7VPf3J — Sarah Fitzmaurice (@sarahfitzm) September 8, 2016

Hiddleston also opened up about the invasion of his privacy, saying he wasn't too pleased with photographers taking pictures of him without knowing the context of situations.

"The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story," he said. "So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

Hiddleston and Swift got together just weeks after she announced her split from Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. But their romance was short-lived and reports at the time noted that it was Swift who decided to end the romance. Reportedly, they got into an argument after she refused to join him on the red carpet at the Emmy TV awards in September.