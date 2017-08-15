It took a week but justice was served! Four year after the incident took place and four hours of deliberation led to Taylor Swift winning the groping case against DJ David Mueller. The Collarado-based DJ was accused of groping the singer during a 2013-meet-and-greet session.

The trial lasted a week and the court and an eight-member jury ruled in favour of pop star Taylor Swift and aanounced that Mueller was guilty and have asked him to pay a penalty of $1 to the country singer. According to E! News, Swift was smiling as the decision was being read.

Swift embraced her mother after the decision was read. After it ended, Swift thanked the judge and her team for "fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault."

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves," her statement obtained by CNN read.

Mueller had sued Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and radio promotions director Frank Bell in 2015, for interfering with his $150,000/year contract by pressuring his employer, KYGO radio, to fire him. Swift and Bell were cleared of the charges and were found not liable for tortious interference.

After the verdict was announced, Swift's attorney, Doug Baldridge, said it was "not just a win" but "something that can make a difference." E! News also reports that Baldrige called Mueller's lawsuit against Swift "shameful and cowardly." He then later referred to the $1 Swift requested as punitive damages in her countersuit claim.

"It takes people like Taylor, wonderful people like Taylor, who we all know, to stand up and draw these lines. As I said in the closing [argument], that dollar, that single dollar, is of immeasurable value in this ever going fight to figure out where the lines are, what's right and what's wrong," Baldrige told the press.

The news about Swift's victory has been welcomed by her colleagues and friends from the industry. Celebrities have taken to Twitter to show their support to the star on the verdict. Here's what they have to say:

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

Proud of @taylorswift13 for standing up for victims and the jury for seeing that no means no. You earned that dollar, girl! It's TS6 time. ? — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 14, 2017

Mad respect for @taylorswift13 for taking a stand against the sexual assault & for donating to help others who have been victimized. — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) August 15, 2017

