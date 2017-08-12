A US district judge has finally dismissed Denver radio DJ David Mueller's case against Taylor Swift. However, the further court proceedings will go on to consider The Bad Blood singer's allegations of sexual assault.

Mueller accused Taylor of setting out to have him fired from his job and ruining his career. But the pop diva could not be held liable as the DJ was unable to provide proofs against her.

Meanwhile, Taylor's lawsuit against Mueller will continue. The singer alleged that the radio DJ had groped her during a 2013 backstage photo op. But he denied the charge of sexually assaulting her.

She stated in her testimony, "He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him. It was a definite grab. A very long grab."

While testifying against him, Taylor further said in the courtroom, "You can ask me a million questions about it and I'm never going to say something different."

While dropping Mueller's case, the judge stated that his case should have been filed against the Colorado radio station.

The Blank Space hitmaker was happy to hear the judge throwing out the DJ's case. Alongside Taylor, her fans, and celebs seemed to be happy as the social media platforms have been flooded with lots of responses.

Take a look at the celebs reactions below.

Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 11, 2017

.@taylorswift13 is FUCKING BRAVE. ALL deserve justice- to be heard, honored & respected. No matter race, creed, socioeconomic status, gender https://t.co/wwVOayx8lQ — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) August 11, 2017