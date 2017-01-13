REUTERS

Taylor Swift had the sweetest surprise for her co-artist and former One Direction star Zayn Malik on his birthday. Swift took to Instagram to wish her recent musical partner a very happy birthday when he hit 24. While posting a sneak peek from the video for their upcoming Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, she captioned the picture — "HAPPY Z DAY."

The first look of one of the most anticipated tracks "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" (IDWLF) from the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel shows off a deep blue still of the singer duo looking in opposite directions. While the video is still under progress, the song has been released and already become a favourite worldwide.

The Pillowtalk singer received endless birthday messages from his close friends and fans across the world. Gigi Hadid also shared a sweet birthday message on her boyfriend's birthday. The Victoria's Secret angel posted a black and white snap of the singer on Instagram with an adorable birthday message: "happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!!"

happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!! A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Zayn Malik's former band-mate Liam Payne also shared a message on Twitter for the birthday boy: "Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it."

@zaynmalik Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it ??? — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 12, 2017

Swift and Zayn's duet is the first soundtrack from the Fifty Shades Darker movie. Apart from this duo, the movie's music album has much more to offer. While Nick Jonas will be collaborating with rapper Nicki Minaj, we will get some new songs from other high-profile stars John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream, and more. The erotic thriller's music album is composed by four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman.

Check the sneak peek of the Swift-Zayn duet below.

HAPPY Z DAY A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

The IDWLF video is expected to be released soon as the movie Fifty Shades Darker hits the theatre on February 10.