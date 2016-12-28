- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old super-fan at family Christmas party
Singing star Taylor Swift popped by a super-fans Christmas party on 26 December, to the shock and surprise of the whole family. 96-year-old World War Two veteran Cyrus Porter had told local news of how big of a fan he was of Taylor Swift when he was interviewed recently, and the family assume she saw the article. He told local news that “she puts on a show no one else puts on” and that he “just liked the way she did stuff.”
