Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old super-fan at family Christmas party

Singing star Taylor Swift popped by a super-fans Christmas party on 26 December, to the shock and surprise of the whole family. 96-year-old World War Two veteran Cyrus Porter had told local news of how big of a fan he was of Taylor Swift when he was interviewed recently, and the family assume she saw the article. He told local news that “she puts on a show no one else puts on” and that he “just liked the way she did stuff.”