Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn seem to have decided to take the next big step in their relationship, as reports suggest that the American singer is planning to meet the British actor's parents.

Ever since the 27-year-old songstress was romantically linked with the 26-year-old actor of Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk fame by the tabloids, her fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation about the relationship from the rumoured couple.

There was a buzz that the Shake It Off hitmaker was planning to make an official announcement about her relationship with the British actor on 4th Of July. But she apparently cancelled her annual patriotic party to concentrate more on her romance and her new album.

"She is hard at work on a new album, working on her relationship [with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn] and spending time with family and just relaxing as much as she possibly can before she starts to ramp up everything again in early 2018," a source told The Hollywood Life.

So, the fans of Blank Space hitmaker can expect her to return with a bang by the beginning of 2018. "The hoopla surrounding her Fourth of July party was something she didn't want this year, but without question, she will have future bashes to make up for not going all out this year," the insider added.

Another industry insider claimed that Swift is planning to meet the family members of Alwyn in the near future. "Taylor is extremely close to her family and she loves Joe's parents. She really wants them all to get to know each other," Life and Style magazine quoted the source.

The insider also stated that the Wildest Dreams singer is trying her very best to make the relationship work out for her. "Taylor has offered to fly Joe's parents out by private jet. His folks are low-key and aren't used to the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle, but Taylor's going out of her way to impress them," the source added.