Taylor Swift is reportedly very confident about her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. She apparently thinks that he has everything that she needs in a husband.

People close to the 26-year-old actor said that the couple is "really falling in love" and "things have never been better". According to an industry insider, their romance has been amazing lately.

"She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be The One. He's everything she's wanted in a husband," another source told US Weekly.

An insider also said that the Reputation singer had no plans to hide her relationship with the British actor. It just happened because she started dating him at a time when she wanted to stay away from the spotlight.

"Now she has the new album to promote she's out and about a lot more, and when Joe isn't working, he's with her," the source told Hollywood Life.

The insider then said that the relationship between Swift and Alwyn is built on mutual respect. So, they are reportedly looking forward to a long-term relationship.

"Things are amazing between them, their relationship is awesome—it's built on mutual respect and trust, and one whole lot of love," the source said.