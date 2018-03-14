Upasana Singh aka Pinky Bua of Comedy Nights With Kapil recently had a narrow escape from molestation at the hands of a taxi driver who allegedly tried to sexually assault her in Zirakpur, Chandigarh on Sunday (March 11) night. She filed a complaint against the driver at Zirakpur police station.

The taxi driver, identified as Vivek, drove her to a dark secluded area at around 10 pm in the night when the actress was returning to her hotel after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film in the city.

However, Upasana was quick to inform the police control room about the incident. The police quickly responded to the actress' queries, reached the spot and nabbed the accused. Later, they escorted the actress to her hotel safe and unharmed.

The accused was interrogated by the police on Sunday night where he confessed his crime on Monday (March 12) morning after initially denying it.

The Kapil Sharma Show actress, later, withdrew her complaint after the accused tendered a written apology to her. She then went back to Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Narrating her ordeal to Pinkvilla, Upasana said, "I was returning to my hotel from the last day of my shoot. Usually, the distance between my shoot location and hotel was covered in 45 minutes but that day it was over two hours and I was still on road. When I asked the driver he said he has lost the way. Following this, I asked him to ask for the way in that case but his response alerted me. I asked him to stop the car but he refused and later even deliberately messed up with the engine of the car. I warned him of consequences and called my family members and police. They reached on the spot and arrested the driver."

She added, "I wanted to go for a stern punishment because if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone but then I decided to let it go post he wrote an apology letter."