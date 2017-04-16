Thousands of people marched through Manhattan and several other cities in the United States on Saturday, demanding President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

The protest, held days ahead of Tax Day, was also organised to dispute Trump's claims that the public does not care about his tax returns.

Many people in the rallies were seen holding signs which read "We do care" and "Release your taxes," sending Trump a message. The protest named the "Tax March" was organised in more than 150 cities across the country, Reuters reported.

Trump had not released his tax returns during the presidential campaign last year and had said that he would release them after they went through audit. The Republican, more than three months into his presidency, has still not released his tax returns, claiming that the public doesn't care about the issue.

The protesters on Saturday demanded Trump to release his taxes like his White House predecessors have done for more than 40 years. The march was held on the traditional April 15 deadline for the US federal tax returns, the filing however has been pushed back by two days.

Clashes in California march

The march was not entirely peaceful as at least 21 people were arrested in California after Trump's supporters and opponents clashed at a march in Berkeley. Reports state that several fights broke out in the park where hundreds of people were gathered, including Trump supporters who held a free speech rally, while the president's opponents chanted against him, according to East Bay Times newspaper.

New York rally

Two of the biggest Tax rallies took place in New York and Los Angeles, where witnesses said about 5,000 people were present in each cities, demanding the president to release his taxes. No official figures were immediately available about the size of the gathering.

"Thanks to Trump, I think that releasing your taxes when you run for president now has to be a law," New Yorker Marni Halasa, 51, told Reuters. Halasa arrived at the rally in a tutu and leggings made of fake dollar bills and holding a sign that read "Show Me The Money!"

Washington rally

Reports state that more than 1,500 protesters were gathered on the front lawn of the US Capitol in Washington. Members of Congress addressed the crowd at the venue on Saturday before moving to the Lincoln Memorial.

"We are taking the gloves off to say knock off the secrecy Mr President," said Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee.