Indian auto major Tata Motors has unveiled its first vehicle under the newly-formed TAMO sub-brand, Racemo, at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. The two-seater sports coupe prototype made headlines at the show and the company is reportedly planning to launch the production spec by the end of the year.

Also read: TAMO unveils C-Cube concept at Microsoft Future Decoded

Based on the MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform, the Racemo will be India's first connected car according to Tata Motors. Powered by Microsoft, Racemo will integrate connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, mapping and increased human-machine interface.

Under the hood the TAMO RaceMo will get a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which can churn out 190PS of power and 210Nm of torque. Power will go to rear wheels via a six-speed automated manual transmission. Tata Motors claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under six seconds for the production spec.

The Tamo Racemo will measure 3,835mm in length, 1,810mm in width and 1,208mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,430mm. The sportscar will have a ground clearance of 165mm, which can be manually adjusted.

TAMO Racemo will be India's first connected car according to Tata Motors

The connected car technologies developed for the Racemo will soon trickle down to the Tata Motor's AMP or X4 platform-based vehicle in the pipeline for launch, post 2018-19. Tata Motors had also spent significant time on the C-Cube concept unveiled at Microsoft Future Decoded event in Mumbai on February 21. Tata Motors managing director Guenter Butschek said the company has gained two years of experience on the innovative sandwich material technology. "This would help it roll out new models at a quick pace," reports ET Auto.