Tata Motors has launched a new edition of its Zest compact sedan in India with a price tag starting from Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Dubbed the Zest Premio, the new special-edition model has been launched to celebrate the success of the sedan in India. According to Tata, over 85,000 units of the Zest have been sold in India.

"We are delighted to introduce the special edition of the Zest with a fresh and energetic look and are confident that this will attract our customers for its value proposition," said Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

He added: "With more than 85,000 happy customers, Tata Zest has proven to be a loved brand and with this new special edition Zest, we expect to strike a new chord with the young and aspirant customers."

The new edition of the Zest features a dual-tone roof in glossy black, piano black-hued outside mirrors on the exterior, and a tan-finished mid pad on the dashboard in the interior. The Zest Premio is offered with the exterior colors Titanium Grey and Platinum Silver.

At the rear, the new Zest Premio features a piano black boot lid garnish and comes with the Premio special-edition badge. It also features a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system.

The model also gets smoked multi-reflector headlamps and a piano black hood strip at the front, besides silver wheel covers. The Zest Premio is also offered with a piano black spoiler as an optional accessory.

The interior gets a new premium seat fabric with contrast stitching and Premio branding, which is color-coordinated with the tan mid pad.

There is no change in the engine either. The Tata Zest Premio sedan gets a 1.3-liter multijet motor that is capable of churning out 73 bhp of power and 190 Nm torque, paired to five-speed manual transmission.