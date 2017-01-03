Tata Motors kick started 2017 with the launch of new Xenon pick-up range. The new Xenon Yodha starts at Rs 6.05 lakh. Available in single cab and double cab configurations and 4×4 and 4×2 options, the pick-up comes with a payload of up to 1,250 kg, for a wide range of commercial applications.

The Xenon Yodha is powered by a 3.0 litre engine that cranks up 72bhp in BSIII and 85bhp in BSIV configurations. The engine delivers high torque of 223Nm in BSIII and 250 Nm in BS IV. The Xenon Yodha comes with a ground clearance of 210 mm and is primed for off-roading. This has been achieved with the inclusion of a tubular front axle. The pick-up also comes with 16 inch tyres, a durable body supported by 4mm chassis frame and improved suspension with five-leaves at the front and nine-leaves at rear.

The Xenon Yodha boasts of a power steering with adjustable steering column and a load body with an internal length of 2,550mm and width of 1,750mm. The vehicle is fitted with antiroll bars for better stability and other safety features include crumple zones, a collapsible steering column, retractable seatbelts and side intrusion beams.

Tata Motors has also introduced a 'Buy Back inaugural offer' for the Xenon Yodha, with an assurance of 50 percent of the asset cost, after four years of vehicle usage in captive applications, the first ever in the pick-up space.

"With the introduction of the new Tata Xenon Yodha, we at Tata Motors have a new range of smart pick-ups, which offers customers with a winning combination of high profitability and lowest total cost of ownership... The new Xenon Yodha is an ideal work horse for diverse commercial usage and with this new range, we are confident of extending our lead in the light commercial vehicle category, complementing the success and popularity of the Tata Ace range of small commercial vehicles," said Ravi Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors.